Rodrigues scored a goal, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Rodrigues tallied on a feed from Sam Bennett early in the second period to put the Panthers up 2-0. The 30-year-old Rodrigues had gone nine games without a goal, picking up four assists and 17 shots on net in that span. The forward is up to nine points, 33 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-1 rating through 18 playoff contests while playing in a middle-six role.