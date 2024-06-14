Rodrigues recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Rodrigues has three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. The 30-year-old continues to see even-strength usage on the top line, which has helped him click on offense at just the right time for the Panthers. He's up to 12 points, 37 shots, 49 hits and a plus-4 rating through 20 playoff contests.