Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Dealing with lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodrigues sustained a lower-body injury in the third period of Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Rodrigues had to leave the game, and no further update beyond the nature of his injury was provided. Head coach Paul Maurice didn't believe the injury would be significant, but Rodrigues will be evaluated Thursday. His status for Friday versus the Hurricanes is up in the air.
