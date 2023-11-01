Rodrigues (undisclosed) is dealing with a minor issue, but the Panthers are still hopeful he'll play Thursday versus the Red Wings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Rodrigues could end up being a game-time call for Thursday's matchup with Detroit, so fantasy managers playing in leagues that allow daily lineup changes should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop. He's racked up two goals and eight points through eight contests this season.
