Rodrigues (undisclosed) is dealing with a minor issue, but the Panthers are still hopeful he'll play Thursday versus the Red Wings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Rodrigues could end up being a game-time call for Thursday's matchup with Detroit, so fantasy managers playing in leagues that allow daily lineup changes should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop. He's racked up two goals and eight points through eight contests this season.