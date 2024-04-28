Rodrigues supplied an assist in Game 4 on Saturday, albeit in a 6-3 road loss.

Rodrigues had three assists in four road games versus the Bolts in the regular season, but the Panthers were overwhelmed by the Lightning this time around as that team had been facing a possible first-round series sweep. Rodrigues just capped off his second straight season with 39 points, starting in 2022-23 as a member of the Avalanche. A third-line role limits his fantasy prospects, though he continues to work on the man advantage in the playoffs.