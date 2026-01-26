Rodrigues logged two assists, four shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Rodrigues logged his first multi-point effort since Dec. 19 versus the Hurricanes. His performance Sunday ended a six-game skid on offense for the center, who has recently moved up to the top line in an effort to spark his offense. Rodrigues has a total of 23 points, 117 shots on net, 30 PIM, 51 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 51 appearances. He's best utilized as a depth forward in fantasy.