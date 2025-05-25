Rodrigues notched two assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Rodrigues continues to serve in a top-six role and on the power play. While he remains without a goal this postseason, he has seven helpers over his last four games and a total of nine assists, 19 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating over 13 appearances in these playoffs. The Panthers have won four straight games since he returned from missing two contests due to an undisclosed injury, so Rodrigues is playing his role nearly to perfection at this stage of the postseason.