Rodrigues scored two goals and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

The 30-year-old had never scored more than three points in a game before, even when skating alongside Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh, but Rodrigues single-handedly kept the Panthers in this one with a career-best effort and even gave his team its only lead at 2-1 just 25 seconds into the second period -- only for Kyle Connor to erase it just 10 seconds later. Rodrigues skated on Florida's top power-play unit and is seeing a top-six role at even strength, so while he's never managed to produce more than 19 goals or 43 points in a season, he could have fantasy value for as long as he hangs onto that assignment.