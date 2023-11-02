Rodrigues (undisclosed) is good to play Thursday versus Detroit, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Rodrigues was previously regarded as questionable due to a minor issue, but in the end, he won't miss any playing time. He's off to a fantastic start with two goals and eight points in eight contests this year. Rodrigues is projected to play on the Panthers' top line and first power-play unit Thursday.
More News
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Dealing with minor issue•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Erupts for four points Saturday•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Inks four-year deal with Panthers•
-
Avalanche's Evan Rodrigues: Provides late spark in loss•
-
Avalanche's Evan Rodrigues: Garners assist in overtime loss•
-
Avalanche's Evan Rodrigues: Helpers in back-to-back games•