Rodrigues (undisclosed) is good to play Thursday versus Detroit, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Rodrigues was previously regarded as questionable due to a minor issue, but in the end, he won't miss any playing time. He's off to a fantastic start with two goals and eight points in eight contests this year. Rodrigues is projected to play on the Panthers' top line and first power-play unit Thursday.

