Rodrigues scored a power-play goal, placed two shots on net and served two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Rodrigues lit the lamp on a first-period power play to level the score at one apiece. He now has nine goals, 21 points, 98 shots on net and 46 hits through 44 games this season. After fading to offensive inconsistency over the past month, he has points in back-to-back games for the first time since early December. Centering a middle-six role, the 32-year-old has plenty of time to reach the 30-point mark, which would secure his fourth consecutive campaign above that threshold. With a decent amount of category coverage, Rodrigues has viability in deep fantasy leagues.