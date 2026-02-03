Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: First goal in 11 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodrigues scored a goal Monday in a 5-3 loss to Buffalo.
It was his first goal in 11 games. Rodrigues is completely overmatched as Florida's top pivot -- Sam Bennett left Monday's game with an upper-body injury, and the kitties are already missing Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Tomas Nosek down the middle, and Brad Marchand on the right centre. Rodrigues has a point (one goal, one assist) in each of his last two games, but just three assists in the 10 games before Monday.
More News
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Finds twine on power play•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Collects two helpers•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Ready to play Friday•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Scores in Saturday's win•