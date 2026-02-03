Rodrigues scored a goal Monday in a 5-3 loss to Buffalo.

It was his first goal in 11 games. Rodrigues is completely overmatched as Florida's top pivot -- Sam Bennett left Monday's game with an upper-body injury, and the kitties are already missing Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Tomas Nosek down the middle, and Brad Marchand on the right centre. Rodrigues has a point (one goal, one assist) in each of his last two games, but just three assists in the 10 games before Monday.