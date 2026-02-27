Rodrigues scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Thursday.

The goal came shorthanded; it was his the first shortie of his NHL career (604 games). Rodrigues also made it into the franchise record book. He had seven shots in the first first period, which was the most by a Florida player in a first period since the great Pavel Bure had nine on March 16, 2001. Rodrigues has four points (two goals, two assists) and 20 shots in his last four games.