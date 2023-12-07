Rodrigues tallied two goals and two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

It's the second four-point effort of the season for Rodrigues, who now has three goals and four assists in his last three games following an eight-game scoring drought. The 30-year-old forward is up to six goals and 20 points through 24 games in his first season with Florida. He should continue to offer some offensive upside while playing with Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov on the Panthers' top line while also logging time on the second power-play unit.