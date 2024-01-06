Rodrigues (lower body) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Colorado, according to coach Paul Maurice.
Per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network, Maurice is "confident" that Rodrigues will be able to play in Saturday's contest. The 30-year-old forward was injured in Thursday's 4-1 win over Vegas. He has seven goals, 24 points and 90 shots on net across 38 games this season.
