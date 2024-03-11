Rodrigues (lower body) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's clash with Dallas, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Rodrigues' spot in the lineup was filled by new man Kyle Okposo at Monday's game-day skate. After a disastrous February in which the 30-year-old Rodrigues failed to score a single goal, he seems to have rediscovered his game with two goals and an assist in his last five appearances.
