Rodrigues scored a goal, added a power-play assist and doled out three hits in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Ducks.

This was Rodrigues' first multi-point effort of the season. He also left the game after taking a high hit from Leo Carlsson early in the third period, but Rodrigues was able to return before the end of the contest. He has four points over his last four games and a total of three goals, five assists, 27 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-2 rating through 13 appearances.