Rodrigues (lower body) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Rodrigues was hurt early in the game and was able to return before the end of the first period. He then stayed in the locker room at the start of the second before he was officially ruled out. The Panthers lost both Rodrigues and Aleksander Barkov (upper body) in this game, so the team may need to make a recall from AHL Charlotte prior to Saturday's game in Colorado.