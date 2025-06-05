Rodrigues logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Rodrigues helped out on a Brad Marchand go-ahead goal in the first period. With a goal and eight assists over his last seven outings, Rodrigues continues to play a key playmaking role for the Panthers. He's at one goal, 11 helpers, 26 shots on net, 31 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 16 playoff outings. He began the postseason in the bottom six but has since taken on a top-line role.