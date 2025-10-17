Rodrigues scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers.

This was Rodrigues' second goal and fourth point in six games this season. The 32-year-old has been playing as a center early on, but with the Panthers' offense stagnating, he was shuffled up to a wing spot on the top line. Rodrigues has added 12 shots, six hits and four PIM, so he is shaping up be a decent source of depth scoring and category coverage in fantasy this season.