Rodrigues provided an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Rodrigues has done little on offense lately, earning four points over 14 contests since the start of December. The 31-year-old tends to move around the Panthers' lineup, playing anywhere between the first and third lines. He's at a decent 17 points, 70 shots on net, 57 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 39 appearances this season, which is behind the pace that has seen him produce back-to-back 39-point campaigns.