Rodrigues scored goal, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Rodrigues' third-period tally forced overtime, and he also earned a helper on Sam Reinhart's game-winning goal in the extra session. The pair of points snapped a five-game slump for Rodrigues, who hadn't scored since the second game of the season. The 30-year-old forward has generally been a solid fit with the Panthers, producing three goals, seven helpers, 32 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-10 rating over 12 contests. He could be a bit streaky depending on where he slots into the lineup, with his best production likely coming on the top line.