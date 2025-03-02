Rodrigues scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

The Panthers' second line of Rodrigues, Sam Bennett and Mackie Samoskevich combined for two goals and five points in the win. Rodrigues' tally stretched the lead to 2-0 late in the second period. This ended a stretch where he had one assist over six games, and it was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 5 against the Flyers. For the season, the 31-year-old forward has 14 goals, 27 points, 127 shots on net, 90 hits, 30 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 61 outings in a middle-six role.