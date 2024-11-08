Rodrigues scored a goal while adding two shots, two hits and a blocked shot in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
Rodrigues has found the back of the net in three straight games, and the left winger is up to four points across that span -- which is more than his combined total in his previous 11 appearances. He's reaping the benefits of the Panthers' impressive winning run, but Rodrigues isn't expected to be a major fantasy contributor in most formats on a steady basis going forward.
