Rodrigues scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

Rodrigues' tally was the 100th of his career, coming in his 564th game. He's been a story of perseverance, often ending up in part-time roles until his career year of 43 points in 82 games with the Penguins in 2021-22 cemented his status in the NHL. The Panthers have leaned on him for middle-six minutes this year, and he's responded with four goals, five helpers, 41 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-1 rating over 17 appearances. Rodrigues is a useful depth forward in fantasy who can offer decent category coverage.