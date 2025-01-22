Rodrigues scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Rodrigues has done well in a bottom-six role recently, earning three goals and an assist over his last six games. The 31-year-old will never be a leading scorer, but he can provide solid depth offense and a little grit to boot. He's up to 10 goals, 21 points, 90 shots on net, 72 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 48 appearances.