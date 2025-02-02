Rodrigues scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Rodrigues has five goals and an assist over his last 11 outings, though his tally Saturday ended a three-game dry spell. The 31-year-old forward continues to handle a middle-six role in a strong offense, giving him some appeal as a depth forward in fantasy. He's at 12 goals, 23 points, 97 shots, 79 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 53 contests this season.
