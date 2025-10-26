Rodrigues had an assist and put two shots on net in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Rodrigues picked up a secondary helper on linemate Sam Reinhart's tally that would stand as the game-winner. Overall, Rodrigues is up to three assists, five points and 19 shots on net through 10 games this season. It's been an up-and-down experience for him centering the top line, but games like these where he gets involved offensively are a reassuring sign for Florida moving forward. For now, Rodrigues' value in fantasy is best in deep leagues until he can put together more point streaks, such as the three-game run he had at the beginning of the season.