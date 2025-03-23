Rodrigues logged an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Rodrigues ended an eight-game point drought with a helper on a Seth Jones tally in the first period. The 31-year-old Rodrigues has mostly played in a middle-six role lately, but it hasn't helped him produce steady offense. He's at 28 points, 142 shots on net, 109 hits, 32 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 70 appearances, putting him on pace for his lowest-scoring season in four years.