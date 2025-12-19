Rodrigues (lower body) will be available Friday versus Carolina, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Rodrigues was forced to leave Wednesday's tilt against Los Angeles when he suffered the injury, but has been deemed healthy to play at home against the Hurricanes. Rodrigues is expected to play on the third line, between Mackie Samoskevich and A.J. Greer, as well as seeing second-unit power-play duty. Rodrigues has eight goals and eight assists in 33 appearances this season.