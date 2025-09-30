Rodrigues (undisclosed) will not play versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rodrigues will be out of action for his second consecutive contest due to his undislocated injury. The 32-year-old center could find himself moving into a top-six role following Aleksander Barkov's (knee) long-term injury, though Rodrigues will need to edge out Anton Lundell for that spot. Even in a third-line role, Rodrigues should be capable of putting up 30-plus points for the fifth straight year.