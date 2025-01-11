Rodrigues potted a goal on four shots in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Bruins on Saturday.

Rodrigues scored his eighth goal of 2024-25 during a second-period power play for the Panthers. He didn't have a goal in 15 outings going into Saturday's matchup, and he had only two assists and 26 shots on net during that span. Rodrigues has contributed 18 points through 43 appearances this season.