Rodrigues scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Hurricanes.

The Panthers ran away with the game in the third period, and Rodrigues netted their last tally. The 31-year-old has racked up a goal and two assists over his last three games to overcome a recent four-game slump. For the season, Rodrigues has six tallies, 13 points (three on the power play), 43 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-5 rating across 25 appearances. As long as he's on the top line, he's worth considering in fantasy as a source of points, shots and hits.