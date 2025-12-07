Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Scores in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodrigues scored a goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Rodrigues tied the game at 1-1 at 9:47 of the first period. The rest of the contest was much more active, but the Panthers got by on the strength of their top players, while Rodrigues was utilized on the third line in this game. The 32-year-old forward has three goals and a helper over his last six outings, and he's up to eight goals, 14 points, 59 shots, 30 hits and a minus-2 rating through 27 appearances on the year.
