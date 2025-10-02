Rodrigues (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's preseason game versus the Lightning.

Rodrigues missed two preseason contests while nursing the injury. The 32-year-old forward figures to play in a middle-six role throughout the year, though he may get a bit more ice time initially as the Panthers look to navigate the start of the season without Matthew Tkachuk (groin). Rodrigues has played on the wing in recent years but may shift to center because of the absence of Aleksander Barkov (knee).