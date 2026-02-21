Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Slated to return for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodrigues (illness) is expected to be back in the lineup Thursday versus Toronto, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Rodrigues missed the final game before the Olympic break due to illness. The 32-year-old forward has 10 goals and 15 assists in 56 contests this season.
