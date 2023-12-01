Rodrigues scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

Both points came in the third period as the Panthers blew open a 1-0 game. Rodrigues had been held off the scoresheet for eight straight games prior to Thursday, his second point drought of at least five games already this season, but the streaky winger still has four goals and 15 points through 23 contests while supplementing his production with 58 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-10 rating.