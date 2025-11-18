Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Tallies in Monday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodrigues scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 8-5 win over the Canucks.
Rodrigues has scored in two of the last three contests following a three-game dry spell. The veteran forward has provided decent depth offense this season, picking up five goals, 10 points, 45 shots on net, 22 hits and 10 blocked shots across 19 appearances. He should continue to see consistent top-six minutes.
More News
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Pots 100th career goal•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Goal, assist in loss•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Provides helper Saturday•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Tickles twine in blowout win•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Set to play Thursday•