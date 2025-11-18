Rodrigues scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 8-5 win over the Canucks.

Rodrigues has scored in two of the last three contests following a three-game dry spell. The veteran forward has provided decent depth offense this season, picking up five goals, 10 points, 45 shots on net, 22 hits and 10 blocked shots across 19 appearances. He should continue to see consistent top-six minutes.