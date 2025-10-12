Rodrigues scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

Rodrigues has opened 2025-26 on a three-game point streak, earning a goal and two assists so far. The 32-year-old will be asked to up his scoring pace to help overcome the loss of Aleksander Barkov (knee) for the regular season. Rodrigues can also add some category coverage for fantasy -- he's racked up four shots on net, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Look for the veteran forward to fill a middle-six role with power-play time.