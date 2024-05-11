Rodrigues potted two goals in Friday's 6-2 road victory over Boston.

Rodrigues opened the scoring in Game 3 with an even-strength goal that came right after a Florida power-play had ended. He also ended the scoring with a goal in the final minute of the third period. Rodrigues is the perfect example of a depth player that Florida will need to keep contributing if they want to go on a deep Stanley Cup run. Rodrigues has three goals and an assist in eight games so far this postseason.