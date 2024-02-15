Rodrigues collected two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Both helpers came in the second period, as the 30-year-old had a hand in tallies by Matthew Tkachuk and Aaron Ekblad. It was Rodrigues' first multi-point performance in over a month, but the streaky winger is teasing another surge of fantasy utility. Through the last six contests sandwiched around the All-Star break, he's delivered one goal and five points -- a vast improvement on the one goal and six points he eked out over the prior 21 games.