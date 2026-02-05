Rodrigues will miss Thursday's game in Tampa Bay due to an illness, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Rodrigues has 10 goals and 25 points in 56 outings in 2025-26. Luke Kunin is set to draw into the lineup due to Rodrigues' absence. This is Panthers' final game before the Olympic break, so Rodrigues' next opportunity to play for Florida will come Feb. 26 versus Toronto.