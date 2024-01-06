Rodrigues (lower body) is good to play Saturday versus Colorado, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Rodrigues has seven goals and 24 points in 38 appearances this season. Although he was a game-time call, he ultimately won't miss a full contest due to the injury. Rodrigues is projected to serve on the top line alongside Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart.
