Rodrigues (undisclosed), as expected, won't be in action to face the Hurricanes on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

While Rodrigues' absence was deemed minor and something he might play through in the regular season, it seems unlikely he will feature in Tuesday's matchup with the Lightning either, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. With Aleksander Barkov (knee) likely to miss the entire 2025-26 campaign, Rodrigues could push for a spot in the top six this season.