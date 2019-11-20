Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Active with puck
Dadonov picked up two assists and seven shots on goal in a 5-2 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.
Dadonov was all over the ice for his second-straight multi-point game. Out of the 12 games in which he has recorded a point, seven of them have been multi-point efforts. The 30-year-old winger has ten goals and ten assists in 21 games this season.
