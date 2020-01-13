Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Adds power-play assist

Dadonov notched a power-play helper in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Dadonov is cruising lately -- he's got six tallies and four helpers in his last nine outings. The Russian winger is up to 36 points, 119 shots and a plus-2 rating through 45 contests this season. He doesn't usually reach the heights of his linemates, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov, but Dadonov is a capable scorer in his own right.