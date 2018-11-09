Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Adds to nine-game scoring streak
Dadonov opened the game's scoring during a 4-1 win over the Oilers on Thursday.
That makes three straight with a goal and nine straight with a point for Dadonov as he continues to lead the Panthers' offense. Fellow Panthers Mike Hoffman has gotten attention for his 10 game point streak, but Dadonov is right behind him. If he can collect a point on Saturday he will become only the fifth player in team history to record a 10 game point streak.
