Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Another two-point game

Dadonov scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

That's a goal in three straight games and back-to-back two-point outings for Dadonov. The 30-year-old Russian scored 28 goals in each of the last two seasons, his first full NHL campaigns, and could push for 30 or more in 2019-20 if his hot start is any indication.