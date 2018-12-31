Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Assists in comeback win
Dadonov tallied an assist in a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday.
The Panthers were down two goals midway in the third period before a power play goal by Mike Hoffman, and a late goal by Jonathan Huberdeau sealed the comeback win. Dadonov recorded a secondary assist on the Huberdeau game-winner, boosting his season stats to 35 points in 37 games.
