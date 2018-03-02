Dadonov dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 3-2 win over New Jersey.

Both of Dadonov's assists came on goals by linemate Aleksander Barkov. The 28-year-old Russian is enjoying his return to the NHL, as he now has 43 points in 53 games while skating on the top line. He's been hot recently with seven goals and 12 points over the past nine games.