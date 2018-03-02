Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Bags two apples Thursday
Dadonov dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 3-2 win over New Jersey.
Both of Dadonov's assists came on goals by linemate Aleksander Barkov. The 28-year-old Russian is enjoying his return to the NHL, as he now has 43 points in 53 games while skating on the top line. He's been hot recently with seven goals and 12 points over the past nine games.
More News
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Nets hat trick versus Penguins•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Gathers two points in big road win•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Scores twice against Oil•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Stays hot despite loss•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Scores both goals in 4-2 loss•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Chips in assist in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...