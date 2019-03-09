Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Big night in win
Dadonov picked up three assists and added a plus-4 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild.
After managing only one point (an assist) in his prior six games with a minus-6 rating, Dadonov put together his second three-point performance of the campaign, with the other coming way back on Oct. 11 in the season's second game. The 29-year-old now has 22 goals and 53 points through 68 games, giving him a shot and matching or exceeding last year's career-best 65 points.
